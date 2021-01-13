Michigan Officials Report New 2,694 COVID-19 Cases, 32 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 2,694 new cases of the coronavirus and 32 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan has now had 528,306 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 13,533 COVID-19 deaths.

On Monday, the state was at 525,612 confirmed cases with 13,501 deaths.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated Michigan’s epidemic orders Wednesday, allowing indoor group exercise and non-contact sports to resume on Saturday, Jan. 16.

The new orders will be effective from Saturday, Jan. 16 until Sunday, Jan. 31. Indoor dining with strong safety measures could resume on Monday, Feb. 1.

“The efforts we have made together to protect our families, frontline workers and small business owners are working,” Governor Whitmer said in a statement. “While there has been a slight uptick in our percent positivity rate, our cases per million have plateaued and more hospital beds are becoming available. Today, we are confident that MDHHS can lift some of the protocols that were previously in place,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Michigan is once again standing out as a nationwide leader in fighting this virus, and we must continue working to keep it that way. One of the most important things Michiganders can do is to make a plan to get the safe and effective vaccine when it’s available to you. And as always, mask up and maintain six feet of social distancing. We will end this pandemic together.”

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers are updated every Saturday.

As of January 8, 415,079 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

For the latest coronavirus news, vaccine information and additional resources, click here.

