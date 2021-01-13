House to Vote on 2nd Impeachment of Pres. Trump

Just days before President Trump term ends, the House is voting on impeaching President Trump for a second time.

Democrats have been leading the push, but now some Republicans are joining them.

The House is reconvening at 9 a.m. to consider the impeachment article. You can watch it on 9&10 News Plus with the free VUit mobile app.

If the House does vote to impeach the president on Wednesday, he will become the first president to be impeached twice. His first impeachment was just 13 months ago.

The charge against President Trump is “incitement of insurrection.”

His speech at a Jan. 6 rally, before the deadly mob attack on the Capitol, is at the center of the impeachment charge. It was during that speech he told the crowd to “fight like hell” against 2020’s election results. The following attack on the Capitol delayed the finalization Biden’s electoral votes.

Tuesday night, the House passed a resolution urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, but Pence said he would not move against the president.

In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, pictured below, Pence said invoking the 25th Amendment would not be in the best interest of the nation.