Homeland Security Leader Resigns Ahead of Biden Inauguration

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf resigned just nine days before Joe Biden’s inauguration, prompting sharp criticism.

Some experts say it’s both disgraceful and irresponsible for Wolf to call it quits before a national security special event.

Less than a week ago, Wolf pledged to remain in office.

Ahead of the inauguration, President Trump approved D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s request for an emergency declaration. Bowser is also encouraging people to stay home on Inauguration Day.

“Our goals right now are to encourage Americans to participate virtually and to protect the District of Columbia from the violent insurrection experienced at the Capitol,” Bowser says.

Despite the recent threats, President-elect Joe Biden says he still plans on taking the Oath of Office in front of the Capitol.