Gov. Whitmer to Address State With Health Department

Gov. Whitmer is addressing the state at noon on Wednesday.

She is expected to announce an extension on the state’s indoor dining ban, which was set to expire this Friday.

But according to the governor’s spokesperson, the state health department will extend that ban until Feb. 1. Watch it on Local 32 and stream it with 9&10 News’ Facebook Page and the VUit mobile app.