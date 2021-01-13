Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder Charged with Willful Neglect of Duty in Flint Water Investigation

Former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder was charged on Wednesday with two counts of willful neglect of duty in the Flint water crisis.

The crisis started in 2014 when Flint resident’s tap water became tainted by lead.

The source of the impoverished city’s water supply was switched to save money.

The charges are shown in an online court record and they are misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

No governor or former governor in Michigan’s history has been charged with crimes related to their time in office.

Charges are expected against other people, including former health department director Nick Lyon.

The Flint Water Prosecution Team will be announcing the outcome of the state’s criminal investigation into the Flint water crisis on Thursday.

The Flint Water Prosecution Team will be announcing the outcome of the state's criminal investigation into the Flint water crisis on Thursday.