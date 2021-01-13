FBI Warning Triggers Lansing Request for National Guard

The FBI is warning of possible violence in all 50 states ahead of the inauguration one week from Wednesday.

Now Lansing’s mayor is asking Gov. Whitmer to activate the National Guard amid security concerns.

A perimeter fence is set to go up around the state capitol building in Lansing.

The FBI says these are credible threats.

They also say they warned police before the assault on the nation’s Capitol.

The report mentioned people sharing a map of tunnels at the Capitol Building and possible meet-up points in several states.

In April, armed protesters in Lansing moved from the Capitol grounds to inside the building.

On Monday, an open carry ban was put into place inside the state capitol.