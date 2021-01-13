Cooking with Chef Hermann: Shrimp and Fish Stew with Okra
Shrimp and Fish Stew with Okra
Fish Stock- make ahead of time
1 lb. cod fillets
1 lb. shrimp
1 tsp salt
3 TB olive oil
2 TB Flour
1 diced onion
1 diced red pepper
3 stalks celery
3 cloves of garlic
14 ounce canned tomatoes
8 ounce fresh okra
2 TB Worcestershire sauce
2 tsp fresh thyme
2 bay leaves
1-2 tsp of shrimp base
2 tsp creole seasoning
½ tsp black pepper
In a soup pot over medium high heat melt the butter and olive oil. Add onion, garlic, bell pepper, celery cook until tender. Add the flour and cook 4-5 minutes turning often to avoid scorching. Add the fish stock stirring constantly. Add the tomatoes, Worcestershire sauce, thyme, bay leaves, creole seasoning, shrimp base and black pepper. Bring to a boil. Add the fish, shrimp and okra, reduce heat to low. Simmer until fish and shrimp are cooked through about 5 minutes. Serve and sprinkle cilantro and scallions on top.