Cooking with Chef Hermann: Shrimp and Fish Stew with Okra

Shrimp and Fish Stew with Okra

Fish Stock- make ahead of time

1 lb. cod fillets

1 lb. shrimp

1 tsp salt

3 TB olive oil

2 TB Flour

1 diced onion

1 diced red pepper

3 stalks celery

3 cloves of garlic

14 ounce canned tomatoes

8 ounce fresh okra

2 TB Worcestershire sauce

2 tsp fresh thyme

2 bay leaves

1-2 tsp of shrimp base

2 tsp creole seasoning

½ tsp black pepper

In a soup pot over medium high heat melt the butter and olive oil. Add onion, garlic, bell pepper, celery cook until tender. Add the flour and cook 4-5 minutes turning often to avoid scorching. Add the fish stock stirring constantly. Add the tomatoes, Worcestershire sauce, thyme, bay leaves, creole seasoning, shrimp base and black pepper. Bring to a boil. Add the fish, shrimp and okra, reduce heat to low. Simmer until fish and shrimp are cooked through about 5 minutes. Serve and sprinkle cilantro and scallions on top.