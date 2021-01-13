Airplane Passengers Entering US Required to Show Negative COVID-19 Test

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now requiring all passengers entering the U.S., even Americans, to show a negative COVID-19 test before boarding their flights.

Another new variant of the coronavirus has now been detected in Japan. Officials say it was discovered at an airport in four people arriving from Brazil.

It’s not clear how this variant differs from the main virus, but other new strains seem to be more infectious.

At the same time, mega vaccination centers continue to pop up across the country. Disneyland in California, which has been closed since March. The “happiest place on Earth” is now setting up tents to become a vaccination supersite.

Five mass vaccination sites are now open in New York, where teachers are now eligible to get the shots.