14 Michigan House of Representatives Vote in Second Impeachment

Lawmakers voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time on Wednesday.

President Trump is the only president to ever be impeached twice and that comes with the most bipartisan support any impeachment has received in U.S. history.

The impeachment comes just one week after a violent assault on the Capitol building where five people died.

Unlike the first impeachment, this time several Republicans are siding with Democrats.

There are 14 Michigan House of Representatives that voted in Wednesday’s impeachment.

All seven Democrats and two Republicans voted to impeach President Trump.

The Republicans are Peter Meijer and Fred Upton.

Here is Meijer’s statement on the impeachment:

Republican Representative Jack Bergman says he denounces the actions on Capitol Hill last week, but says an impeachment will only further divide the country.

Republican Representatives John Moolenaar and Bill Huizenga also voted against the impeachment.

Congressman Moolenaar says the nation should move forward and believes that does not happen with another impeachment.

Here is Congressman Moolenaar’s statement: