Twitter Removes 70,000 Accounts Linked to QAnon

Twitter is banning more accounts from its social media platform.

The company says it has suspended more than 70,000 accounts for promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory.

QAnon accounts are known for claims suggesting politicians and celebrities work with global governments to sexually abuse children and 5G cellular networks spread COVID-19.

Twitter says it considers the messages posted by QAnon accounts as a violation of terms and service because those messages spread violence.