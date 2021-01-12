Supreme Court Reinstates Restrictions on Abortion Pill
The Supreme Court ordered that women must visit a doctor’s office in-person to get an abortion pill during the coronavirus pandemic.
Rules like that one had have been suspended during the public health emergency.
Eight days before President Donald Trump leaves office, the justices granted a Trump Administration appeal to be able to enforce the rule.
The pill does not need to be taken in the presence of a medical professional.
The new administration could put the requirement on hold.