Rudy Giuliani Could be Kicked Out of New York Bar Association

President Donald Trump’s attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani could be kicked out of New York’s Bar Association.

The association opened an inquiry into removing Giuliani from its membership after his role in the chaos at the U.S. Capitol last week.

At the rally, Giuliani fired up the mob and told the crowd to have “trial by combat.”

If Giuliani is expelled from the group, he would not be disbarred, so he would still be able to represent President Trump’s legal proceedings.