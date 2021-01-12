Reed City Traffic Stop Turns into Drug Bust After Man Gives Fake Name

A Grand Rapids man gave a fake name during a traffic stop in Reed City. That stop turned into an arrest and drug bust.

State police say a trooper pulled the man’s car over for speeding on US-31 near US-10. That was Monday morning around 8 a.m.

The driver initially gave the trooper a fake name. But when the trooper discovered his real name, he found the man had a suspended license and warrants out for his arrest.

The trooper searched his car and found a package with a large amount of what is believed to be meth and heroin. The situation is still under investigation.