Parler Sues Amazon for Pulling Social Network

Parler is suing Amazon in response to being removed from the platform in the wake of last week’s violent protests at the U.S. Capitol.

The social media website alleges an anti-trust violation, breach of contract and interference with the company’s business relationships with users.

Parler is also asking for temporary restraining orders against Amazon.

The lawsuit comes after Amazon removed the app from their app store.

In a letter sent to Parler’s chief policy officer, Amazon Web Services said in recent weeks it has reported 98 examples to Parler of “posts that clearly encourage and incite violence.”

Apple and Google also removed Parler from their app stores.