Moderna Says COVID-19 Vaccine Provides 1 Year of Immunity

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine appears to give people at least one year’s worth of protection from COVID-19, according to Tal Zaks, the biotechnology company’s chief medical officer.

Vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer were both granted emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

According to Zaks, Moderna will test to see if a third dose of the vaccine will result in longer protection.

The two needed doses of the vaccine are given about a month apart.

Since this is a new vaccine, officials aren’t sure how long it will last.