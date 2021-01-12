Michigan Treasury Department Warns of Scam Involving Past Due Tax Debts

The state is issuing a warning of a scam involving past due tax debts.

The Michigan Treasury Department says taxpayers are receiving letters about an overdue tax bill.

It asks them to contact a toll-free number to resolve the debt.

The letter aggressively threatens to seize the person’s bank accounts, wages and assets if the debt isn’t settled.

The message appears credible because it uses specific facts pulled directly from publicly available information.

If you get a letter like this, you should call the treasury’s collection service center at 517-636-5265.