Lansing Man Arrested in Benzie Co. for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, OWI

A Lansing man is in the Benzie County Jail after charging at a state trooper with a machete.

It all started on Jan. 5 when Jordan Cook hit two deer in Colfax Township.

Another driver called 911 and stayed behind the crash scene because “the driver was acting funny and carrying something.”

The trooper says Cook then starting running towards him with a machete.

The trooper ordered Cook to drop the weapon. Cook complied and was arrested.

State police say Cook appeared to be under the influence and that he stated he “was fighting off zombies.”

The trooper also found three unloaded long guns in trunk of Cook’s vehicle.

Cook was arraigned last week for operating under the influence, carrying a dangerous weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon.