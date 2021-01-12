Huron County Man Dies After Snowmobile Crash in Chippewa County

A Huron County man has died after a snowmobile crash in Chippewa County.

The DNR says Richard Duffy was riding with a group of snowmobilers on Jan. 2 on the Bobby Gay Truck Trail in the Hiawatha National Forest near Trout Lake.

The DNR says Duffy’s snowmobile went off the trail, hit several trees and flipped over, throwing Duffy from the snowmobile.

Duffy was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak where he passed away on Jan. 8.

Duffy is the fourth snowmobiler to die from a snowmobile crash in Michigan this winter.