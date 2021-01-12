Guns-N-Hoses Continues to Donate to Families Despite Cancelation of 2021 Event

The charity Guns-N-Hoses hockey game in Traverse City is canceled this year, but that did not stop them from helping a family in need.

This year, the group donated $10,000 to Jennifer Johnson and her family.

Jennifer is a Westwoods Elementary School teacher, battling stage 4 terminal cancer.

The donation will help pay for medical bills and allow her husband to take some time off of work to be with Jennifer and their two sons.

The community also stepped up raising an additional $33,000.

“We pushed that out as best we could on our social media and I think within probably the first day, she was up over $20,000 and that doesn’t even include that $10,000 that we gave her from Guns-N-Hoses,” said Kyle Clute, Grand Traverse Metro Fire.

Guns-N-Hoses hopes to be back on the ice next year.

If you’d like to donate, click here.