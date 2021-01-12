Grand Traverse Region Sees Rise in COVID Cases as Vaccine Rollout Begins

Health Departments and hospital systems all across the state are working overtime to get vaccinations scheduled for those priority groups. But supply isn’t keeping up with demand.

Munson Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christine Nefcy says “We are seeing a slight uptick in the number of cases we are seeing.” Munson Healthcare says COVID hospitalizations are up over last week, with more than 250 new cases.

Meanwhile, vaccinations are ramping up for those who are already patients in the Munson system. Dianne Michalek is the Chief Marketing and Communications Officer with Munson Healthcare and moderated the virtual update on Tuesday. “We are actually in the middle of administering doses for Munson patients ages 90 and older…. We expect today we are going to be able to vaccinate just over 300 patients.”

Munson is starting with the oldest and most vulnerable residents and will work to schedule those in the community by age group. “We do plan to add five more clinics across northern Michigan… Those will be opening soon and patients are starting to be notified.”

There are 132,000 seniors in the Munson Healthcare region, and 48,000 of them over age 90. But there is far less vaccine available. Dr. Nefcy says, “We make a request as does every other health department and healthcare organization across the state, about how much vaccine we want. And then the federal government allocates however much vaccine they have to the states.” She adds, “We got less than 1,000 doses this week and we’ve been told we aren’t getting new Moderna vaccine until the end of the month. What we request and what we want to give out isn’t always the same as what we receive.”

At the same the vaccination schedule is moving into phase 1B: “Phase 1 B is members of our community 75 years of age and older, our frontline responders, school and childcare staff, corrections officers.” Nefcy says they make adjustments to their vaccine clinics based on what they think they’ll receive. “We are not waiting for one tier to be done before we move on to the next one, for efficiency sake.”

Michalek says, “We decided to prioritize those who are 90 years and older and that’s who we began reaching out to on Sunday. And that’s who we are currently scheduling.” She says Munson is initiating the calls to existing patients in the system. “Please don’t call these clinics trying to think you can get on a list. We know who the patients are who meet certain criteria…. If you’re a patient at one of these practices, you’re already on a list.”

As an example of the shortfall of vaccine, 270,000 doses were requested in the past week, but the state was only able to fulfill about 60,000 requests. Heidi Britton is the CEO of Northwest Michigan Health Services. “The allocations remain uncertain and I think that’s important to say… there’s so many questions.” She adds, “Our collective goal is to make sure this is equitable and fair distribution of this.”

Munson and the local health departments are moving on to the next Tier of the vaccine rollouts, distributing hundreds of vaccines this week, and working into the thousands. Michalek says for Munson, “Our goal this week is to vaccinate 2,000 patients. And then next week another 2,000 patients.”

Grand Traverse Co. Health Dept. Health Officer Wendy Hirschenberger says, “Our goal this week is to vaccinate 700. And then moving forward starting next week to the foreseeable future… 2,000-3,500 a week after that. Of course all of this is based on vaccine availability.”

Health Departments all have different levels of vaccine supply, and are making appointments as soon as possible. District Health Department #10 distributed over one thousand vaccines Friday but has had to hit the pause button. Dr. Jennifer Morse says, “We are vaccinating as quickly as possible in District 10. On Friday we did 1400 individuals. We’ve already allocated all the vaccine we have. In fact we’ve had to cancel some appointments because we did not get all we were hoping for.”

Lisa Peacock with the Health Dept. of NW Michigan and the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department says, “I don’t think anybody has vaccine sitting. If there is vaccine sitting in freezers it is designated for second doses, or planned for appointments in a clinic coming up.”

Munson will contact its patients by age group as vaccine becomes available, and each Health Department will have different strategies as more vaccine arrives in each county.

Peacock also addressed concerns about a shortage of vaccine for those waiting for a second dose – and worried that other clinics may tap into supply leaving them waiting for a second shot. “I think there is very careful planning at all levels. Federal, state and local, to make sure we have those second doses for people who need them. We have to identify what priority group we are vaccinating. We have to identify not only how many doses we need in total, but how many first doses and how many second doses.”

She adds, “If something should happen and you’re not able to get your vaccine at the scheduled time, certainly there’s a grace period in which you can receive it.”

Dr. Nefcy says, “A lot of how quickly we’ll be able to get vaccine out depends how much vaccine we get. It’s really hard to make a prediction with accuracy without knowing that.” Munson says based on data from the state – it could take all of 2021 before everyone who wants a vaccine can get one.

Hirschenberger says she also hopes to expand staffing to administer the vaccine, which will include “National guard vaccinators” and eventually, volunteers.

The Area Agency on Aging is also offering resources for seniors. For details click here.

For the Grand Traverse Health Department and vaccine registration, Click Here.

For the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department, Click Here.

For the Northwest Michigan Health Services, Click Here.

For District Health Department #10, Click Here.

For Munson Healthcare and the list of COVID FAQ’s, Click Here.