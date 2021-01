Grand Traverse Co. Deputies Investigating Vehicle Break-Ins

Grand Traverse Co. Deputies Investigating Vehicle Break-Ins

Grand Traverse Co. Deputies Investigating Vehicle Break-Ins

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who are breaking into vehicles throughout the county.

The sheriff’s office says the duo took items from cars between Dec. 23 and Dec. 24 in the Heritage Estates Subdivision.

If you know who these two suspects are, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 231-995-5000.