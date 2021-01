Good Reads from Brilliant Books: ‘The Magic Fish’ by Trung Le Nguyen

Feeling like you can talk to your mother or father about anything can be the ultimate comfort when it comes to some of life’s struggles. But, for some this may not be an option. In this week’s Good Reads from Brilliant Books, a young boy can’t find the words to tell his parents the truth.

For more information about The Magic Fish by Trung Le Nguyen, click here.