Federal Grant Funds Strong Beginnings Pilot Program, Adds Preschool Classrooms to TBAISD

A program to research publicly funded preschools will add more preschool classrooms to the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District.

A federal preschool development grant is funding the Strong Beginnings pilot program.

It will provide high quality preschool opportunities at three sites in the district.

It targets at risk families by not only providing access to preschool, but also a family liaison.

The research that comes from this program will help all children in the state

“We’re really hoping that the research base of this program will provide long term answers to why we should be providing this investment for all children across the state,” said Yvonne Donohoe Mccool, Supervisor of Early Childhood, TBAISD.

The district also wants to open three more preschool classrooms for the next school year.