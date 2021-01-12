Enbridge Won’t Comply with State’s Demand to Shut Down Line 5

Enbridge says it will ignore Michigan’s demand to shut down Line 5, defying an easement Governor Gretchen Whitmer put in place back in November.

Back in November, Governor Whitmer revoked a 1953 easement that allowed Line 5 to be placed in the Straits of Mackinac.

Governor Whitmer said Enbridge had violated the terms and put Lake Michigan and Lake Huron at risk.

In a letter Tuesday, Enbridge says the issues Governor Whitmer raised have been fixed and the pipeline meets the easement requirements.

Enbridge is also asking a federal court to discuss Michigan’s order because pipeline safety resides with the federal Pipeline Safety Act.

Enbridge says it wants to move forward now with building the tunnel to house the future Line 5 lines.