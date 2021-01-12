Enbridge Tells Gov. Whitmer They Will Continue to Operate Line 5 Pipeline

Canadian company Enbridge continues to battle with the state of Michigan over the operation of their line 5 pipeline.

Governor Whitmer moved to shutdown their line 5 pipeline in November, citing violations of their 1953 easement and giving them until May of 2021 to do so.

On Tuesday Enbridge sent out a letter addressed to both the governor and Director of the Michigan DNR Dan Eichinger, saying they don’t intend to shut down the pipeline.

They said if it were to shut down, Michigan and other Great Lakes states would experience a steep drop in energy.

The state says the company has ignored structural damage and is putting the Great Lakes in serious danger.

Enbridge said if they were to shut it down, Michigan, surrounding Great Lakes States, and Canada’s two largest provinces would be negatively impacted.

Campaign Coordinator for Oil and Water Don’t Mix, Sean McBrearty says this is just a scare tactic.

“It’s just irresponsible of Enbridge at this point to continue using these fear tactics when our state and our country is in such a place where we are right now,” he said. “Enbridge attempting to bully state authorities to letting this irresponsible operation continue, it’s just a slap in the face of Michigan residents at this point.”

Michigan DNR Director Dan Eichinger replied to the letter in a statement, “Enbridge cannot unilaterally decide when laws and binding agreements apply and when they do not. We stand behind our efforts to protect the Great Lakes, and we stand behind the substance of the November 2020 revocation and termination of the easement. We look forward to making our case in court, not via letters and press releases.”