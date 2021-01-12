Colfax-Greenwood Township Fire Department Loses On Call Ambulance After Company Merger

A community in Wexford County is concerned about their emergency response times after an ambulance company merge.

In December, Northflight EMS merged with Mobile Medical Response (MMR), serving Manistee, Wexford and Grand Traverse Counties.

Since then, MMR has made some changes, eliminating an on-call ambulance at the Colfax-Greenwood Township Fire Department.

“Have left our community hanging,” says Shelly Bigelow, trustee for the Colfax-Greenwood Township fire board.

Before, Northflight had two ambulances in Cadillac, one Manton, which was a combination of paid staff and on call, and an on-call ambulance at the Colfax-Greenwood Fire Department.

Now, Wexford County is left with just two stationed in Cadillac.

“We had an on-call service for community that made everything a lot easier for everyone, and when MMR bought out Northflight, they took that ambulance out, it is no longer,” says Bigelow.

Now, without an ambulance stationed in northern Wexford County, Bigelow says she’s concerned about response times.

“We do not have coverage. Our response times are terribly long, and we don’t have an on call service at all,” says Bigelow.

MMR says they removed the on-call ambulance at the Colfax-Greenwood Township Fire Department because it was rarely used.

Jason MacDonald, vice president of operations at MMR, says, “In recent years we found that most agencies utilizing the on-call methodology especially for ambulance response, transporting ambulance response, is not a model that tends to work.”

Instead, the company’s goal is hire additional paramedics at the Manton Fire Department.

“Having an ambulance stationed in Manton would help improve response times, obviously for that Manton area. We believe in more so than any on call system that we or anyone else would development,” says MacDonald.

For now, northern Wexford County is having to rely on the two ambulances in Cadillac or surrounding counties.

“We just hope that they get everything squared away and be able to get an ambulance back in the Manton area,” says Alan Mohler, Greenwood Township supervisor and firefighter.