Clare High School Alum Starts Scholarship Fund to Encourage Women to Into STEM Fields

Colonel Jamie A. Blow is a Clare High School alum, and she started the Jamie A. Blow Women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Endowed Scholarship fund.

Blow served 27 years as a U.S. Army entomologist.

She saw the lack of women in STEM jobs, and now, she wants to encourage young women to go into these fields.

With an estimated 3.5 million new stem jobs coming by 2025, she says there’s a need.

“Jamie really saw that there was a need in that space too and there’s jobs as well. I think the scholarship will make sure that students from Clare County will be able to achieve their dreams and specifically women in Clare County,” said Emily Schafer, Director of Development.

They will give out two $1,000 scholarships this year.

One to a Clare High School student and the other to a student from another high school in Clare County.