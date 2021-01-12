Cadillac Residents Donate Stimulus Checks to Help Small Businesses

Some people in Cadillac are putting their coronavirus stimulus money to good use in the community.

Six people in Cadillac decided to donate their checks to help small businesses in the community.

They have formed the Small Business Owners Relief Committee using the Salvation Army to accept donations.

They say it’s important to keep small businesses open which will help the entire community.

“Then it’ll help the entire community. Small businesses are really the engine of the economy and if the small businesses fail the economy fails and it’s very to get it started without them. So if we can keep some of these small businesses afloat through this pandemic period then it will help the entire community,” said Thomas Vine, Small Business Owners Relief Committee Member.

If you would like to donate or your business is seeking help from the committee, contact the Cadillac Salvation Army.