Artist Profile: Julie Kradel Shares Her Story Behind Her Clay Sculptures

Artist, Julie Kradel from Cedar in Leelanau County uses clay to create sculptures of animals and nature. She has a passion for her own animals and says creativity has always been a part of her.

“I hope that, like me, you think my sculptures strike a beautiful balance between fantasy and realism. Between strength and vulnerability between heaven and earth,” says Kradel.

She owns Fat Pony Studio in Leelanau County and her work can also be found at Higher Art Gallery in downtown Traverse City.

For more details on what inspires Julie Kradel, her work and what she hopes people take from her work, check out the video posted above.