Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday: Dude, Danny & Lily

DUDE

DANNY

LILY

It’s Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Dude, Danny and Lily–just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

First up, meet Dude.

He’s a happy-go-lucky hound mix who loves to play outside, especially when he can run around in open spaces.

Dude also loves food and treats. And hounds are usually very good with children.

You can find Dude at the Osceola County Animal Control in Reed City.

Next up, meet Danny.

He’s a Labrador retriever mix that’s everything you want in a dog. Friendly. Smart. And unbelievably sweet.

Danny does knows some obedience commands, like how to sit. And he’s energetic—perfect for an active home.

Danny wants a family willing to play his favorite games: fetch and tug of war. Find him at the Lake County Animal Control in Baldwin.

Lastly, we have Lily.

She’s a domestic shorthair cat who is full grown but acts like a kitten.

Her favorite toy is a piece of string.

Lily is also very affectionate, she loves to be cuddled. And this cat is an avid bird and squirrel watcher, so expect to see her sitting by your windows.

You can meet Lily at the Cherryland Humane Society in Traverse City.

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families of their own!