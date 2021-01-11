Washington Monument Closed Temporarily Due to Credible Threats

The National Park Service announced Monday that the Washington Monument will close for more than two weeks.

The National Park Service has received threats from groups behind the U.S. Capitol riot to disrupt Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The Washington Monument is the tallest structure in Washington, D.C. and sits near the White House.

Crowds typically congregate on the National Mall between the Capitol Complex and the White House to view presidential inaugurations.

This year’s festivities were already going to be different because of the coronavirus pandemic, bnut the National Park Service said it may close other areas within the National Mall and Memorial Parks if conditions warrant it.