UP Cafe Fined for Not Following COVID-19 Restrictions

A café in the U.P., Cafe Rosetta, is being fined for continuing indoor dining.

The Houghton County café has been found in contempt of court and is being fined $2,500 for not complying with coronavirus restrictions. But the judge suspended the fine until Wednesday, giving their attorney time to file legal arguments against it.

Co-owner Amy Heikkinen says she can’t afford to limit the business to carryout. Hundreds rallied to support Cafe Rosetta on Jan. 2.