State Department Begins Risk-Limiting Audit on November Election Results

Monday morning the State of Michigan began a first-of-its-kind ‘risk limiting audit’ of the November general election results.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says this audit will not change any races but will give Michiganders a peace of mind on the integrity of the elections and give clerks a chance to find possible issues going forward.

More than 18,000 ballots are expected to be recounted as they are randomly selected from any jurisdiction in the state.

Clerks will then review the ballots, make sure they were counted correctly and record the results. Secretary Benson says any major issues would already be found but this may spot smaller issues that can be fixed.

“We’ll look at a random selection of ballots to confirm that they were accurately counted by the machines,” says Benson, “If there is any aberration, we will identify it. We will examine exactly what the variable might’ve been, what the challenge might be. Notably if there was any widespread error or problem, at any point in our state it would’ve been discovered by now through the canvassing process.”

The entire audit is expected to take two weeks and then the results will be made public.