Presque Isle Co. Sheriff’s Office Searching for Missing Person

Presque Isle County deputies need your help finding a missing person.

The sheriff’s office told our newsroom that the missing person first went missing 10 days ago on Jan. 1 near the Tomahawk Lake area.

Deputies say their investigation started when a vehicle was found without anyone in it near the boat launch area.

The sheriff’s office has used drones, search dogs and other means in hope of finding the person.

They have not released the missing person’s identity.