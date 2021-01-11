President-Elect Joe Biden Nominates Veteran Diplomat William Burns as CIA Director

President-elect Joe Biden continues to build his leadership team nine days ahead of his inauguration.

He named respected Veteran Diplomat William Burns as his nominee for Director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Bill Burns served in the U.S. Foreign Service for 33 years.

He has served in posts around the world from the Reagan to the Obama administrations.

In a statement, the president-elect said, “the American people will sleep soundly with him as our next CIA director.”