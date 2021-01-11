MSP, SOAP Project Team Up to Combat Human Trafficking

Monday is Human Trafficking Awareness Day and the Michigan State Police in Traverse City are partnering with a program to combat human trafficking.

Millions fall victim to human trafficking all over the world, and northern Michigan is no exception.

In Traverse City, the state police are involved in the SOAP Project.

SOAP stands for Save Our Adolescents from Prostitution.

The project places bars of soap and feminine products in hotels around the community, on the back of the items there is a number that victims can call for help.

The Michigan State Police say it’s important to be aware of human trafficking because it happens everywhere, even northern Michigan.

“It knows no boundaries, every zip code has trafficking and we need to bring it to the forefront as which this campaign does in a great way. It’s really a behind the scees hidden crime that we’re not all fully aware of so this is a very important day for us to get the word out,” said Trooper Dave Prichard.

Michigan State Police provide training for human trafficking indicators, all you need to do is contact your local state police post.