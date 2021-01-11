Michigan Officials Report New 4,536 COVID-19 Cases, 47 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 4,536 new cases of the coronavirus and 47 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan has now had 523,618 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 13,401 COVID-19 deaths.

Monday’s daily case count represents referrals of confirmed cases since Saturday, Jan. 9. Over the two days of Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases is 2,268 per day.

On Saturday, the state was at 519,082 confirmed cases with 13,354 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers are updated every Saturday.

As of January 8, 415,079 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

