Michigan Begins New Phase of COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

Beginning Monday, the state of Michigan is expanding its list of who is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Essential workers, including teachers and first responders, and anyone over the age of 65 can now sign up to be vaccinated.

In Grand Traverse County, the most populated county in the 9&10 News viewing area, nearly 4,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Emmet County has given out 745 doses and Chippewa County has administered more than 1,100 doses.

Statewide, Michigan has administered more than 195,000 doses.