A Leelanau County man is accused of sexual assault and multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct.

The sheriff’s office says Avery Schaub met a woman on a dating site late last week, and she claims he assaulted her at his home in Elmwood Township.

Schaub is accused of both second and third degree sex crimes, and appeared by video arraignment on Monday.

He was given a $100,000 bond with GPS monitoring.