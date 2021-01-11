Judge Orders Michigan Secretary of State, Elections Bureau to Turn Over Documents Relating to 2020 Election

A judge ordered Michigan’s Secretary of State and the elections bureau to turn over documents relating to the 2020 election cycle.

This lawsuit follows the mix-up, caused by human error, in Antrim County’s results on election night.

The plaintiff also requested training documents from Antrim County and all of its townships and precincts, along with any communication with state and federal lawmakers plus tech companies, like apple, amazon, google and Facebook.

The state has three weeks to respond.