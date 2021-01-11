House of Flavors Sponsors Third Round of Gift Certificate Matching for Downtown Ludington

Inspired by Consumers Energy’s recent donation, House of Flavors Manufacturing sponsored a third round of gift certificates for downtown Ludington businesses.

They donated $10,000 to be matched with each $10 gift certificate bought from the DDA which can be used at participating restaurants and businesses.

House of Flavors says they saw the community support of the previous two rounds and wanted to keep it going strong.

Just like before the certificates went quickly.

“We were sold out within 45 minutes so I mean, the downtown merchants and the restaurants are thrilled to have you know this nice slug of dollars for our downtown. And yeah everybody’s pretty excited,” said Sarah Holmes, VP of Finance at House of Flavors Manufacturing Co.

House of Flavors says they hope to see other businesses step up for more gift certificates.