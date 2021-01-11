Gov. Whitmer Orders Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to Honor U.S. Capitol Police Officers

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered all Michigan and U.S. flags within the state’s Capitol Complex and all public building and grounds across the state to be lowered to half-staff to honor U.S. Capitol Police officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood.

The flags are to be lowered immediately from Monday, Jan. 11 through Wednesday, Jan. 13 at sunset.

Our nation has a heavy heart following the deaths of United States Capitol Police Officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood,” Governor Whitmer said in a statement. “Both Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood are heroes in every sense of the word as they worked to protect the institutions of our democracy during one of the darkest days in our nation’s history. My thoughts are with their family and friends during this difficult time.”