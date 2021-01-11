FBI Warns of Armed Protests Nationwide Ahead of Biden Inauguration

The FBI has issued a warning of plans for armed protests in all 50 states and in Washington, D.C. in the days leading up to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

In an internal FBI bulletin, the nationwide protests could begin later this week and extend through Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

The armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from Jan. 16 through Jan. 20, and the U.S. Capitol from Jan. 17 through Jan. 20.

The news comes less than a week after the violent protests at the U.S. Capitol as Congress held a join session to certify the Electoral votes.