Dead Body Found in Lake County

Police are awaiting autopsy results after someone found a body outside in Lake County.

On Friday, deputies were called to the area of Raymond and 4 1/2 Mile Road in Ellsworth Township.

Judging by the decomposition deputies say it appears the body had been there for a long time.

An autopsy is being performed to figure out who the person is and how they died.

If you have any information contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.