Capitol Commission Bans Open Carry Firearms in Capitol Building

Following armed protesters storming the Michigan State Capitol in April and now the attack on the U.S. Capitol last week, the Capitol Commission in Lansing unanimously voted to ban ‘open carry’ of weapons inside the building.

Is it enough to make the building safe?

“This step to me, of banning just open carry, is actually potentially worse than doing nothing,” said Senator Mallory McMorrow of Royal Oak.

Before Monday, Michigan was only one of three states, Oregon and Utah being the other two, that not only allowed firearms in the Capitol but without any real extensive security measures in place. Michigan State Police are stationed in front, keeping an eye on things but the public could generally come and go as they please.

Monday, after a year long study, the Capitol Commission made the decision to ban the ‘open carry’ of guns inside the Capitol building.

Those who called for action, like Sen. McMorrow, say it’s not enough.

“All banning ‘open carry’ guns is potentially making it harder for our sergeants to see and identify threats,” she said.

Visitors won’t see rifles in the building anymore but licensed concealed carry users can properly bring their pistols in.

“Somebody who’s gone through that kind of training and licensing and fingerprinting and everything that’s involved, is usually pretty responsible,” said John Truscott, vice-chairman of the Capitol Commission.

The commission said this is the extent of their abilities right now, they can’t go any further. Anything else would need more security and equipment, like metal detectors.

“We don’t have the budget, the personnel or the infrastructure to implement it at this point,” said Truscott, “We estimate it would cost over $1 million annually to implement.”

“I think that that’s an excuse,” said McMorrow, “First and foremost.”

The commission says it’s on the legislature to pass a bill to pay for more. Republican leaders agreed with the ‘open carry’ ban but have not mentioned going any further.

“We’ve had legislation to go further than what the Capitol Commission has allowed in the past but Majority Leader Mike Shirkey so far has not taken that up,” said McMorrow, “I don’t see that movement so far but that doesn’t mean we won’t keep trying.”

This ban is only for the inside of the building. For any rallies or protests being held on the grounds, ‘open carry’ guns are still allowed.

The ban takes effect immediately.