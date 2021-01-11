Cadillac Resident Hospitalized After House Fire

Crews took one person to the hospital on Monday after a fire inside a Cadillac home.

The city fire department says it happened around 9 a.m. Monday morning on Bond Street.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire, quickly and rescue a dog and a pet turtle.

They say the only person who was home at the time was able to get out but had to go to the hospital for their injuries.

It’s not clear how the fire started, but crews say only one room has significant damage.