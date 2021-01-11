Amazon to Invest $2 Billion in Affordable Housing in 3 Cities

Amazon plans to invest $2 billion in affordable housing in three cities over the next five years.

The cities are Seattle, Nashville and Arlington.

Amazon also plans to hire 5,000 employees in each of those cities.

In the past, the online retailer has been criticized for driving up the cost of housing in areas where it opened large operations.

Amazon’s founder and CEO Jeff Bezos says the money will also help local families achieve long-term stability.