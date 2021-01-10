U.P. Residents Targeted in Phone Scams

Michigan State Police are warning the public of ongoing frauds and scams that residents in the eastern Upper Peninsula recently experienced.

One Chippewa County resident says a caller claimed to be representing his grandson, who the caller said was involved in a car crash in California and had been arrested. The caller identified himself as an attorney and requested a large amount of money to represent the grandson. The phone number was disconnected after the money was wired to the caller’s address.

MSP reports that several other Chippewa County residents say their accounts have been compromised due to online transactions. Police are advising residents to be cautious when using online transactions, and say residents can call law enforcement if they suspect they are being scammed either by phone or by mail.

If you would like to learn more about fraud and phone scams, click here.

If you have lost money to a phone scam or have information about the company or scammer who called you, click here.

Calls about COVID stimulus payments from the “Treasury Department” are also likely to be scams, especially if you are asked for personal information, bank information, or are asked to purchase gift cards in order to receive your stimulus payments. If this has happened to you, contact your local law enforcement or the FBI here.