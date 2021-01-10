Mental Health Advocates Indicate Recent Stressors, How to Relieve it

2020 was unlike any other, it was a year filled with new experiences.

One of them— learning to process isolation.

Adam Devaney is a social worker for Life’s Work Clinic in Traverse City, he says he’s noticed the toll its taken on his patients.

Adam says, “When times and circumstances get really really complicated and there’s a lot of unknown parts to it, I feel like that’s actually really effects us emotionally.”

After the events that unfolded last week in Washington D.C, he says many people are feeling uncertain and the videos circulating social media are making it harder to process.

“It’s almost like a triggering event where it brings up something in us and we just sort of react a very visceral, emotional, response to that,” said Adam.

He says you have know when to step away.

Adam says, “If we find ourself really getting caught up in that sometimes it’s good to just simply pause your social media account. Just sign out of your devices for a moment.”

Suzanne Doyle is a licensed yoga instructor and says your body can tell when it’s time to put down the phone.

Suzanne says, “We tend to keep our shoulders hunched, we tend to keep the shoulders up when we’re stressed. So we want to relax.”

She says there are thing things you can do in order to relieve that stress— even if that means going to the gym, taking a walk, or something as simple as stretching.

“Try to stay in the present moment, just notice how you are feeling. Notice your breathing and try to stand up tall and straight,” Suzanne says.

She says taking at least 10 minutes everyday to step away from the outside world and clear your mind will help to reduce stress.