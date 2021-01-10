Car Crash Involves Seven Teens in Gaylord, Two Seriously Injured

At about 3 o’clock on Sunday morning the Michigan State Police responded to a car crash.

It was at the corner of Old U.S 27 and Otsego Lake Drive in Gaylord.

A Chevy Silverado drive by a 17 year-old crashed into the side rail and then into the ditch.

There were seven teenagers in the car, all ages 17-19 years-old.

State Police say speeding was a factor.

Otsego County Chief Emergency Manager, Jon Deming, says he was shocked at how far the car went.

“We were called to help take care of the victims that were in the vehicle. There were seven young adults in the vehicle that went airborne,” said Deming. “When they landed they landed they landed in an abatement and the vehicle was basically destroyed.”

Two of the passengers with serious injuries were taken to St. Mary’s Ascension Hospital in Saginaw.

The rest were treated locally with minor injuries.